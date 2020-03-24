ODDS ON MLB CANCELING REST OF 2020 SEASON?

QUESTION: What are the odds MLB cancels the entire 2020 season?
BENFRED: It’s possible, I suppose, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. Here's my big, bad, hopefully false fear: That the tension between the owners and the players that existed before this coronavirus stress was introduced results in hostile negotiations about how to bring baseball back in a shortened format, and that the strike we all feared starts early.
I hope it goes the opposite way, that the two sides realize they are both better off when the games are played.
