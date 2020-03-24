ODDS ON MLB CANCELING REST OF 2020 SEASON?
0 comments

ODDS ON MLB CANCELING REST OF 2020 SEASON?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

Cardinals chairman Bill Dewitt Jr. talks with St. Louis Cardinals prospect Nolan  Gorman after watching him hit during live batting practice during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. To the right is St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller (21). Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: What are the odds MLB cancels the entire 2020 season?

BENFRED: It’s possible, I suppose, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. Here's my big, bad, hopefully false fear: That the tension between the owners and the players that existed before this coronavirus stress was introduced results in hostile negotiations about how to bring baseball back in a shortened format, and that the strike we all feared starts early. 

I hope it goes the opposite way, that the two sides realize they are both better off when the games are played.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports