ODOM MAKING ARKANSAS BETTER ALREADY?
Former Missouri Tigers head coach Barry Odom talks on his headset during a game between the University South Carolina vs University of Missouri at Faurot Field, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Odom was hired on Friday to become the new defensive coordinator for the University of Arkansas. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Hats off to Barry Odom so far. That finale against Arkansas may not be as easy a win as some of us expected

MATTER: Barry is a very good defensive coordinator. We know he had his struggles trying to build and manage his own program, and obviously his recruiting wasn't good enough as a head coach at Missouri. But he knows how to call a defense and how to prepare a game plan. Maybe he's better suited for a coordinator role at this stage of his career. There's no shame in that. He doesn't have much talent on that Arkansas defense, but through two weeks only Georgia is allowing fewer yards per play. I'm not surprised Odom had success against Mississippi State. He was part of those Gary Pinkel's staffs that had Mike Leach's Air Raid figured out.

 

