ODOM MAKING ARKANSAS BETTER ALREADY?

QUESTION: Hats off to Barry Odom so far. That finale against Arkansas may not be as easy a win as some of us expected
MATTER: Barry is a very good defensive coordinator. We know he had his struggles trying to build and manage his own program, and obviously his recruiting wasn't good enough as a head coach at Missouri. But he knows how to call a defense and how to prepare a game plan. Maybe he's better suited for a coordinator role at this stage of his career. There's no shame in that. He doesn't have much talent on that Arkansas defense, but through two weeks only Georgia is allowing fewer yards per play. I'm not surprised Odom had success against Mississippi State. He was part of those Gary Pinkel's staffs that had Mike Leach's Air Raid figured out.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.