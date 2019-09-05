QUESTION: Where have you seen growth in Barry Odom, and do you believe that he is capable of improving in important areas: defense, starting the season well, hiring coordinators, etc.?
MATTER: He's improved recruiting, especially locally, and a lot of that is earning trust, being yourself and developing relationships.
He's better at delegating and not stretching himself too thin.
We saw progress from this team and this defense last year. He no doubt deserves credit for taking that team from rock bottom after the Kentucky game and getting the best out of them a week later at Florida.
But it's certainly fair to wonder about the 0-7 question — Mizzou is 0-7 against FBS teams when Odom has more than a week to prepare — and why do his teams struggle to refocus when momentum starts to slip away during games. Both are trends, though neither suggests it will be this way forever on his watch. Like players, coaches develop and evolve, too. But for now, these are obvious concerns with his teams.