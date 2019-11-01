QUESTION: At best, Mizzou orobably goes 2-2 the rest of the season. And they probably lose the appeal. Does Odom still keep his job? He wasn't hired by Sterk and his record against SEC winning-record teams along with ranked teams (SEC or not) is very poor.
GORDO: I believe Sterk is in no rush to fire Odom. He is unpleasantly surprised to be in this spot. He really, really hopes Barry salvages the season somehow because the expense of firing and hiring would come at an inopportune time for a program with budgetary concerns.
That said, Sterk is also trying to boost ticket sales and donations. It's tough to do that with a football program heading the wrong way in America's toughest conference.