QUESTION: Why do you think Barry Odom is having more success recruiting St. Louis?
MATTER: Because he's got a track record that he can sell to recruits. He's improved his win total in each season at Mizzou. He and his staff are developing relationships in the area and earning trust. He has more staff continuity now. He's got people he trusts in those positions and they're doing more position-based recruiting and that allows for recruits to build relationships with the guy who will be coaching them on campus. And regional recruiting can be contagious. If Missouri is good enough for a highly touted local recruit like Jack Buford, then that opens the eyes of other local recruits and gives Mizzou credibility in the region.