OFFENSE FIRST WITH DRINKWITZ

Missouri football spring practice

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz leads the team's first spring practice on the team's practice fields in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Photo by Zach Bland / Mizzou Athletics)

COMMENT: Coach Drink has been very impressive in his ability to communicate and set the tone for the program. He seems to have good instincts as a leader. I guess the real test will be: can he coach on game day? 

GORDO: Yessir. Eliah Drinkwitz did the job with great talent at a lower level, but now he faces the SEC. I bet he just lets it fly and handles game management like a confident offensive coach. I bet he tries to put games into the hands of his offense.

