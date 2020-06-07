OFFENSE FIRST WITH DRINKWITZ

COMMENT: Coach Drink has been very impressive in his ability to communicate and set the tone for the program. He seems to have good instincts as a leader. I guess the real test will be: can he coach on game day?
GORDO: Yessir. Eliah Drinkwitz did the job with great talent at a lower level, but now he faces the SEC. I bet he just lets it fly and handles game management like a confident offensive coach. I bet he tries to put games into the hands of his offense.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!