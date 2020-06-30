OFFENSIVELY, ONE OF MLB'S WORST LINEUPS?

QUESTION: Is it unfair to say the Cardinals have one of the worst offensive lineups in baseball right now?
BENFRED: That’s probably a little harsh. But they were one of the most ho-hum offenses in baseball last season, and by far the least impressive from a playoff team.
From that group they lost Marcell Ozuna, one of the most reliable (though not all that reliable) hitters in the lineup.
So, yes, I don't know why we should just assume things will be different in 2020, considering the DH is also going to come from within.
The Cardinals are betting big on bounce-backs and breakthroughs. And if those things happen, a better offense will be there.
But even then can it be more than just OK? It might not need to be if the pitching and defense is as sharp as it was in 2019.
Anyone expecting this team to morph into an offensive juggernaut is going to be disappointed, I’m afraid.
It should be able to be better, though.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!