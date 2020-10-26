 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OH, MANFRED....
0 comments

OH, MANFRED....

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
AP Interview: Manfred likes larger playoff, runner in extras

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred watches Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

QUESTION:  Looks like (baseball commissioner Rob) Manfred wants to keep the man on second (to start) extra innings and a 14-team playoff. I am fine with these but want to keep the seven-inning, one-ticket doubleheader for the fans, which you hate. Which new rules, if any, would you keep for 2021?

COMMISH: I'm OK with 14 playoff teams, meaning that the top team in each league advances into the best-of-five round without having to endure the two-of-threes. I do not like the seven-inning doubleheaders under any circumstance because I can't come to grips with the fact that the fourth and fifth innings would qualify as the "later innings." … I would agree to a man at second from the 11th inning on. Let the 10th inning play out as the other nine did.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports