OH, MANFRED....

QUESTION: Looks like (baseball commissioner Rob) Manfred wants to keep the man on second (to start) extra innings and a 14-team playoff. I am fine with these but want to keep the seven-inning, one-ticket doubleheader for the fans, which you hate. Which new rules, if any, would you keep for 2021?
COMMISH: I'm OK with 14 playoff teams, meaning that the top team in each league advances into the best-of-five round without having to endure the two-of-threes. I do not like the seven-inning doubleheaders under any circumstance because I can't come to grips with the fact that the fourth and fifth innings would qualify as the "later innings." … I would agree to a man at second from the 11th inning on. Let the 10th inning play out as the other nine did.
