OH, THOSE CHEATIN' 'STROS . . .

QUESTION: Did you agree with the Joe Kelly suspension for throwing at the Astros?
BENFRED: I've got no problem with the Joe Kelly penalty. Every player in baseball knew going after the Astros was gonna get a significant swipe from the league. Kelly did what he did knowing he was going to get punished. I would have preferred to see him park the ball in a rib cage instead of fire off a (missed or intentionally missed) headshot, but that's beside the point.
What blows my mind is that the Astros skated on that punishment from the jawing match that broke the social distancing protocols as it happened ON THE DODGERS SIDE OF THE FIELD. Kelly was walking off the field after the strikeout of Correa. Correa went to him. The league ignored it. That's pathetic.
I was glad to see the league punish Astros coach Alex Cintron for the fight in Oakland. He got 14 more games than the A's outfielder who charged him, which is right, considering a coach should never be the one at the top of the dugout inciting an altercation with a player. That was embarrassing to the league. Again.
