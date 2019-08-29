Kickoff: 11 a.m., ABC
Line: Memphis by 5.5
Quick Hit: College football has an attendance problem that Ole Miss knows about all too well. Solution? Stop playing a compelling rivalry game against an upstart program some 70 miles away. This figures to be the last meeting between the Rebels and Tigers for the foreseeable future. That’s a shame. Memphis has become a Group of 5 power while Ole Miss is trying to make itself relevant for the first time since Hugh Freeze’s phone records were revealed. Like they are in every game this year, the Tigers are favored and should have the firepower to win a shootout.
Matter's Pick: Memphis 48, Ole Miss 41