All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed until 2021

A man stands in front of a countdown display for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, Monday, March 23, 2020. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged that a postponement of the crown jewel of the sporting world could be unavoidable. Canada and Australia then added to the immense pressure that has been steadily mounting on organizers by suggesting that they wouldn't send athletes to Tokyo this summer. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)