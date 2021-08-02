 Skip to main content
Bartsch-Hackley leads U.S. volleyball win; Schweizer finishes 11th in 5,000
0 comments

Bartsch-Hackley leads U.S. volleyball win; Schweizer finishes 11th in 5,000

{{featured_button_text}}
Mizzou Track and Field during Day Three of the NCAA West Regional Championships

Missouri's Karissa Schweizer runs the 5,000 meters at the NCAA outdoor track and field prelims on May 26 in Sacramento, Calif. (Photo by Jeff Curry, Mizzou Athletics)​

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley didn’t convert her first two opportunities to complete a U.S. volleyball win over Italy, but she took advantage of a third chance in a five-set win late Sunday night.

Bartsch-Hackley (Collinsville High) had 13 kills and 17 points to help the U.S. to a 21-25, 25-16, 25-27, 25-16, 15-12 victory in the final match of pool play.

The U.S. won despite being without opposite hitter Jordan Thompson and losing setter Jordyn Poulter to an ankle injuring during the match.

The Americans were 4-1 in pool play and will advance to a quarterfinal match either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning St. Louis time.

Bartsch-Hackley and others elevated their play to make up the the injuries. She had 13 kills and two blocks for points. She also served three consecutive points won by the U.S. early in the fifth set to build a 6-3 lead the Americans never lost.

5,000 meters

Karissa Schweizer (Mizzou) fell behind early and was unable to keep up with the leaders Monday morning in the 5,000-meter final, finishing 11th in 14 minutes 55.80 seconds. Sifan Hassan of the Netherland ran away with gold in 14:36.79.

Schweitzer entered with a world ranking of No. 17. She was 13th after the first 1,000 meters and never was able to make a push. She ran 14:51.34 in her qualifying heat.

She will run in the 10,000-meter final Saturday at 5:45 a.m.

Soccer

Becky Sauerbrunn and the U.S. defense held Canada without a goal except for a penalty kick in the 74th minute and it’s all the Canadians needed for a 1-0 win in the women’s soccer Olympic semifinals.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who stopped two shots in penalties in the quarterfinals, was injured and had to leave the game in the first half. Adrianna French played the remainder of the game.

Sauerbrunn (Ladue High) again played all 90 minutes and will have a shot at a bronze medal Thursday at 3 a.m.

Diving

Tyler Downs (Ballwin) placed 23rd in the 3-meter springboard diving preliminaries early Monday morning and did not qualify for the semifinals later in the day.

Downs, 17, was a surprise qualifier for the Olympics after having won six national junior championships and winning a silver medal in the 2018 world junior championships.

Women’s basketball

Napheesa Collier (Incarnate Word) did not play as the U.S. defeated France 93-82 early Monday morning. Collier’s playing time has been limited throughout the Olympics, something she seemed prepared for.

“I’m definitely happy to be here and it doesn’t really matter what kind of playing time,” she said at an Olympics press conference. “I just want to be able to help my team in any way I can. Whoever I sub in for I have to make sure I’m ready at any point in the game.” 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cardinals legend Ted Simmons’ speech after his statue unveiling

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports