Bartsch-Hackley leads U.S. volleyball win; Schweizer finishes 11th in 5,000

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley didn’t convert her first two opportunities to complete a U.S. volleyball win over Italy, but she took advantage of a third chance in a five-set win late Sunday night.
Bartsch-Hackley (Collinsville High) had 13 kills and 17 points to help the U.S. to a 21-25, 25-16, 25-27, 25-16, 15-12 victory in the final match of pool play.
The U.S. won despite being without opposite hitter Jordan Thompson and losing setter Jordyn Poulter to an ankle injuring during the match.
The Americans were 4-1 in pool play and will advance to a quarterfinal match either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning St. Louis time.
Bartsch-Hackley and others elevated their play to make up the the injuries. She had 13 kills and two blocks for points. She also served three consecutive points won by the U.S. early in the fifth set to build a 6-3 lead the Americans never lost.
5,000 meters
Karissa Schweizer (Mizzou) fell behind early and was unable to keep up with the leaders Monday morning in the 5,000-meter final, finishing 11th in 14 minutes 55.80 seconds. Sifan Hassan of the Netherland ran away with gold in 14:36.79.
Schweitzer entered with a world ranking of No. 17. She was 13th after the first 1,000 meters and never was able to make a push. She ran 14:51.34 in her qualifying heat.
She will run in the 10,000-meter final Saturday at 5:45 a.m.
Soccer
Becky Sauerbrunn and the U.S. defense held Canada without a goal except for a penalty kick in the 74th minute and it’s all the Canadians needed for a 1-0 win in the women’s soccer Olympic semifinals.
Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who stopped two shots in penalties in the quarterfinals, was injured and had to leave the game in the first half. Adrianna French played the remainder of the game.
Sauerbrunn (Ladue High) again played all 90 minutes and will have a shot at a bronze medal Thursday at 3 a.m.
Diving
Tyler Downs (Ballwin) placed 23rd in the 3-meter springboard diving preliminaries early Monday morning and did not qualify for the semifinals later in the day.
Downs, 17, was a surprise qualifier for the Olympics after having won six national junior championships and winning a silver medal in the 2018 world junior championships.
Women’s basketball
Napheesa Collier (Incarnate Word) did not play as the U.S. defeated France 93-82 early Monday morning. Collier’s playing time has been limited throughout the Olympics, something she seemed prepared for.