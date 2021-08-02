Bartsch-Hackley leads U.S. volleyball win; Schweizer finishes 11th in 5,000

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley didn’t convert her first two opportunities to complete a U.S. volleyball win over Italy, but she took advantage of a third chance in a five-set win late Sunday night.

Bartsch-Hackley (Collinsville High) had 13 kills and 17 points to help the U.S. to a 21-25, 25-16, 25-27, 25-16, 15-12 victory in the final match of pool play.

The U.S. won despite being without opposite hitter Jordan Thompson and losing setter Jordyn Poulter to an ankle injuring during the match.

The Americans were 4-1 in pool play and will advance to a quarterfinal match either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning St. Louis time.

Bartsch-Hackley and others elevated their play to make up the the injuries. She had 13 kills and two blocks for points. She also served three consecutive points won by the U.S. early in the fifth set to build a 6-3 lead the Americans never lost.

5,000 meters

Karissa Schweizer (Mizzou) fell behind early and was unable to keep up with the leaders Monday morning in the 5,000-meter final, finishing 11th in 14 minutes 55.80 seconds. Sifan Hassan of the Netherland ran away with gold in 14:36.79.