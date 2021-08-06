Bartsch-Hackley, U.S. reach championship in volleyball

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley scored nine points and the U.S. earned a spot in the gold medal volleyball match by sweeping Serbia in an Olympic semifinal early Friday morning.

Bartsch-Hackley (Collinsville High) had seven kills and two blocks for points in a 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 victory. The U.S. will play for the gold at 11:30 p.m. Saturday St. Louis time against Brazil or the Republic of Korea.

The Americans continued to play without top hitter Jordan Thompson, who suffered an ankle injury in pool play.

Bartsch-Hackley made an immediate contribution by scoring on kills, a block and a misplayed serve in the first game, which was dominated by the U.S.

Basketball

Napheesa Collier (Incarnate Word) scored her first five points of the Olympics, and the U.S. rolled past Serbia 79-59 to advance to the championship game.

