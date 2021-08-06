 Skip to main content
Bartsch-Hackley, U.S. reach championship in volleyball
0 comments

Bartsch-Hackley, U.S. reach championship in volleyball

{{featured_button_text}}
Good day on beach and courts for US women in Tokyo

United States' Michelle Bartsch-Hackley spikes the ball during the women's volleyball semifinal match between Serbia and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

 Manu Fernandez

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley scored nine points and the U.S. earned a spot in the gold medal volleyball match by sweeping Serbia in an Olympic semifinal early Friday morning.

Bartsch-Hackley (Collinsville High) had seven kills and two blocks for points in a 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 victory. The U.S. will play for the gold at 11:30 p.m. Saturday St. Louis time against Brazil or the Republic of Korea.

The Americans continued to play without top hitter Jordan Thompson, who suffered an ankle injury in pool play.

Bartsch-Hackley made an immediate contribution by scoring on kills, a block and a misplayed serve in the first game, which was dominated by the U.S.

Basketball

Napheesa Collier (Incarnate Word) scored her first five points of the Olympics, and the U.S. rolled past Serbia 79-59 to advance to the championship game.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rick Hummel tosses the first pitch at the Cardinals game

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories