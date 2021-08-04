Bartsch-Hackley, U.S. remain in the hunt for gold medal

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and her teammates continued to make up for the absence of two starters early Tuesday morning as the U.S. women’s volleyball team won a quarterfinal match in straight sets over the Dominican Republic.

Bartsch-Hackley (Collinsville High) had 13 points as the U.S. cruised to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 win to advance to the semifinals at 11 p.m. Thursday or 7 a.m. Friday St. Louis time.

The outside hitter set the tone early with consecutive kills that gave the U.S. a 3-0 lead in the first game. The Americans led the first two games from start to finish and trailed only briefly early in the third.

Bartsch-Hackley, 31, is playing in her first Olympics after attending Illinois and then playing overseas. She was the Post-Dispatch high school player of the year in 2007.

Baseball

Brandon Dickson (Cardinals Triple-A) pithced one scoreless inning in relief of Scott Kazmir to help the U.S. to a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic, keeping the Americans in the hunt for a medal.

Women's basketball

Napheesa Collier (Incarnate Word) played five minutes and chipped in two rebounds as the U.S. rolled past Australia 79-55. The U.S. will face Serbia in the semifinals Thursday at 11:40 p.m.

