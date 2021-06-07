Collinsville High grad Bartsch-Hackley chosen for U.S. Olympic women's volleyball team

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, who started at Collinsville High, where she was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year in 2007, was named to the U.S. women’s volleyball Olympic team on Monday.

“I’m really proud to represent USA and achieve one of my biggest dreams,” Bartsch-Hackley told the Post-Dispatch by email from Italy, where the U.S. team is trying to win its third straight FIVB Volleyball Nations League title. “I can’t wait to compete with the incredible women on my team.”

Bartsch-Hackley, an outside hitter, was one of 12 players named to the team, which will start Olympic play on July 24 in Tokyo. She was chosen from a pool of 23 players who had been with the team over the past 14 months. She was an alternate for the team in 2016.

This will be the first Olympics for Bartsch-Hackley, who went from Collinsville to the University of Illinois and then on to club volleyball in Europe and Asia. Though it will be her first Olympics, at 31, she’s one of the older players on the team. The team’s average age is 25.

Bartsch-Hackley is one of two Illinois grads on the team. Setter Jordyn Poulter is the other.

