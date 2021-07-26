Collinsville native finishes China for U.S. volleyball; Sauerbrunn returns in soccer tie

The U.S. women’s volleyball team and Collinsville native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley continued their undefeated start at the Olympics with a straight-sets win over China on Monday night.
Bartsch-Hackley accounted for 15 points, including the final two of the match, in a 29-27, 25-22, 25-21 win in Tokyo.
The 6-foot-3 outside hitter had 15 kills on 30 attacks to improve on her opening-match performance – a win over Argentina. She had six points in the third set.
Bartsch-Hackley is playing in her first Olympics at 31 after playing professionally overseas for many years. She played collegiately at Illinois.
The Collinsville High product has helped create a formidable combination for the U.S. with Jordan Thompson, who had 28 kills and 34 points.
The U.S. will continue pool play Thursday against Turkey at 7:45 a.m. St. Louis time.
Women's soccer
Becky Sauerbrunn (Ladue High) returned to the starting lineup and played the entire game as the U.S. battled to a 0-0 tie with Australia. The veteran U.S. defender started in the opening Olympics game that the U.S. lost 3-0 and then didn't play in the follow-up win.
The U.S. did enough to advance to the knockout round and a spot in the quarterfinals Friday.
“Disciplined, professional — what we needed to do,” Sauerbrunn, the U.S. team captain, was quoted as saying.
Women's basketball
Napheesa Collier's Olympic debut amounted to only two minutes as the U.S. defeated Nigeria 81-72 early Tuesday morning. Collier (Incarnate Word) took one shot and didn't score as the U.S. team was led by veterans A'ja Wilson, Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi.