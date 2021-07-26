 Skip to main content
Collinsville native finishes off China for U.S. women's volleyball
0 comments

Collinsville native finishes off China for U.S. women's volleyball

{{featured_button_text}}
Tokyo Olympics Volleyball

United States' Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, right, hits the ball during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Argentina at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

 Frank Augstein

The U.S. women’s volleyball team and Collinsville native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley continued their undefeated start at the Olympics with a straight-sets win over China on Monday night.

Bartsch-Hackley accounted for 15 points, including the final two of the match, in a 29-27, 25-22, 25-21 win in Tokyo.

The 6-foot-3 outside hitter had 15 kills on 30 attacks to improve on her opening-match performance – a win over Argentina. She had six points in the third set.

Bartsch-Hackley is playing in her first Olympics at 31 after playing professionally overseas for many years. She played collegiately at Illinois.

The Collinsville High product has helped create a formidable combination for the U.S. with Jordan Thompson, who had 28 kills and 34 points.

The U.S. will continue pool play Thursday against Turkey at 7:45 a.m. St. Louis time.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos is unsung star in Sunday’s win

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports