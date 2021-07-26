Collinsville native finishes off China for U.S. women's volleyball

The U.S. women’s volleyball team and Collinsville native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley continued their undefeated start at the Olympics with a straight-sets win over China on Monday night.

Bartsch-Hackley accounted for 15 points, including the final two of the match, in a 29-27, 25-22, 25-21 win in Tokyo.

The 6-foot-3 outside hitter had 15 kills on 30 attacks to improve on her opening-match performance – a win over Argentina. She had six points in the third set.

Bartsch-Hackley is playing in her first Olympics at 31 after playing professionally overseas for many years. She played collegiately at Illinois.

The Collinsville High product has helped create a formidable combination for the U.S. with Jordan Thompson, who had 28 kills and 34 points.

The U.S. will continue pool play Thursday against Turkey at 7:45 a.m. St. Louis time.

