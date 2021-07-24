Collinsville's Bartsch-Hackley helps U.S. to opening volleyball win

The U.S. women’s volleyball team won its first match of the Olympics in straight sets over Argentina as outside hitter Michelle Bartsch-Hackley (Collinsville High) tallied 13 points in her Olympics debut.

Bartsch-Hackley, who also played in college at Illinois, was an alternate in 2016. The middle hitter had 11 kills, second on the team behind Jordan Thompson’s 18.

The U.S. lost in the semifinals in the 2016 Olympics and won the bronze medal with a win over Netherlands. The U.S. won silver in 2008 and 2012 and has never won gold.

After the U.S. won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-19, Bartsch-Hackley served four consecutive points to launch the Americans to a 6-2 lead in the third set and they went on to win 25-20. She also had eight blocks and five digs for the match.

The U.S. will play next against China on Monday at 9:05 p.m.

Sauerbrunn sits at U.S. wins

The U.S. women’s soccer team rebounded from an opening loss at the Olympics by defeating New Zealand 6-1 on Saturday morning as St. Louis native Becky Sauerbrunn took on a reserve role for the game.