Do you believe in miracles? We were there at Lake Placid in 1980

The victory by the U.S. men's hockey team over the heavily favored Soviet Union on Feb. 22, 1980 is widely regarded as one of the greatest upsets in sports history. We present the Post-Dispatch's original coverage of that game.

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. - At 3:53 p.m. Friday an hour and seven minutes before the U.S. hockey team was to play Russia a scalper stood in front of the Country Kitchen restaurant on the main street of this tiny town and held up two tickets. "U.S.-Russia," he cried out. "This is the one you've been waiting for. How much is it worth to you?"

Of the thousands of people that had choked the sidewalks, one stepped forward and said, "$150 apiece." The scalper shook his head. "Not good enough," he said. "You'll have to do better than that."

The prospective purchaser shrugged his shoulders and turned away. Undoubtedly today he is kicking himself for not paying whatever it took. The guy missed one of the greatest games ever played in America in any sport you want to name.

The 4-3 U.S. victory over Russia, unexpected as it was, probably wrapped up the gold medal for this amazing American team.