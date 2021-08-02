Gwen Berry's roots in protest started with Ferguson, grew to international stage

She will be competing in the finals along with American record holder DeAnna Price (Troy High), who placed first at the U.S trials where Berry was third. They were teammates at Southern Illinois Carbondale.

Berry was attending a protest last year in reaction to Floyd’s killing when USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland made a public statement that the organization backed its athletes who felt “anger, frustration and uncertainty.”

Soon after, Berry received a call and apology from Hirshland, she said.

But this year’s actions have gained considerably more attention being in an Olympic year. The Fox news website made Berry its top story Saturday after she commented about having “earned the right to wear this uniform” and her intent to represent the oppressed.

She described her philosophy in May as she was preparing for the trials.

“I’m not doing it for country and patriotism,” she said. “I don’t have to do it for that. I don’t have to be anyone I don’t want to be. I do it for the fears and traumas of people who have been in hell like me and come out of that.”