Gwen Berry's roots in protest started with Ferguson, grew to international stage

Gwen Berry’s decision to use her athletic platform for protest gained a twist last year when she received an apology from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and won a humanitarian award for raising issues related to social justice.
The St. Louis native, who attended McCluer High, first made waves at the 2019 Pan-American Games when she raised a fist on the podium during the playing of the national anthem after winning gold in the hammer throw.
She was placed on probation by the USOPC. But the organization issued an apology to her last year in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent national uprising. Then came the award and $10,000 to use for charities of Berry’s choice.
Berry now finds herself under greater scrutiny after she turned her back on the flag during the national anthem at the U.S. track and field trials and said last week she would protest on the podium at the Olympics if she medals. The hammer throw finals will be Tuesday at 6:35 a.m. St. Louis time.
“It’s nothing I wanted to do,” she told the Post-Dispatch in the spring. “I shouldn’t be doing this. I shouldn’t have to use my platform for this type of messaging, showing the world these problems exist.”
Berry told media in Tokyo after the preliminaries that she would “represent the oppressed” if she wins a medal Tuesday morning.
She will be competing in the finals along with American record holder DeAnna Price (Troy High), who placed first at the U.S trials where Berry was third. They were teammates at Southern Illinois Carbondale.
Berry was attending a protest last year in reaction to Floyd’s killing when USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland made a public statement that the organization backed its athletes who felt “anger, frustration and uncertainty.”
Soon after, Berry received a call and apology from Hirshland, she said.
But this year’s actions have gained considerably more attention being in an Olympic year. The Fox news website made Berry its top story Saturday after she commented about having “earned the right to wear this uniform” and her intent to represent the oppressed.
She described her philosophy in May as she was preparing for the trials.
“I’m not doing it for country and patriotism,” she said. “I don’t have to do it for that. I don’t have to be anyone I don’t want to be. I do it for the fears and traumas of people who have been in hell like me and come out of that.”
Price was the top-ranked hammer thrower in the world entering the Olympics, but Berry also is among the world’s best in an event that has never seen an American woman win a medal. Only five women have a longer throw than her personal best of 77.78 meters. She had the best throw among the three Americans in the preliminaries.
In recent days, Twitter and other social media have been brimming with comments from people condemning Berry and expressing the hope that she not win a medal. Price, meanwhile, has performed and excelled with little publicity.
The International Olympic Committee announced earlier in the year that it would uphold a ban on protests at the Olympics.
“I feel it’s to be expected,” Berry previously said of the IOC ruling. “The IOC is capable of progressing this movement of general equality and racial social justice because it’s not just happening in the U.S. Minorities are forgotten about around the world. This is a world problem. So, for them not to be a part of the movement is disheartening because they reach the world.”
Over the weekend, shot putter Raven Saunders prompted an investigation by the IOC when she raised her hands and crossed them in an X on the podium. She said it represented “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”
None of this is new for Berry, who has a teenage son in St. Louis. She was involved in protests in Ferguson, where she has lived, after Michael Brown was killed. She flew home from a meet overseas, she has said, and joined family members on the street for two days.
She participated in a panel on racial justice in Pennsylvania a few years ago, took part in a town hall held by the USOPC last year and filmed a video op-ed for the New York Times.
Whether or not she wins a medal Tuesday morning, her work for social justice figures to continue without worrying about what people think.
“I feel I know who I am now,” she said in May. “I understand that I don’t have to be this picture-perfect person America wants me to be because I represent the America uniform. When I step into a stadium, I represent myself, I represent my people.”