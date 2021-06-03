 Skip to main content
Harper-Nelson qualifies for Olympic trials under USATF Rule 8
Two-time Olympic medalist Dawn Harper-Nelson has qualified to compete in the Olympic track and field trials this month in the 100-meter hurdles based on USA Track and Field’s Rule 8.

The rule allows for qualification if an athlete earned a medal in the world championships in the previous four years. Harper-Nelson was the silver medalist at the world championships in London in 2017.

The trials will be held June 18 to 27 in Eugene, Ore.

She learned of the stipulation this week, according to her husband and coach Alonzo Nelson. She has yet to achieve the trials standard time of 12.84 seconds.

Harper-Nelson won a gold medal in the 100 hurdles in 2008 and a silver in 2012. The native of East St. Louis has persisted in her attempt to return to the Olympics at the age of 37.

