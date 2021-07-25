 Skip to main content
Local fencer competing for Egypt loses first match
Local fencer competing for Egypt loses first match

Former Pattonville High student Mohamed Hassan took an early lead in his fencing individual foil match Sunday night but was unable to complete the upset in his first Olympics appearance for Egypt.

Hassan was the No. 28 seed against No. 5 Daniele Gorozzo of Italy. He led 4-3 before Gorozzo reeled off nine consecutive points on the way to a 15-6 win in Tokyo, eliminating Hassan.

Hassan was born in Saudi Arabia and moved to St. Louis, where he attended high school. He went on to compete in fencing for Penn State.

Hassan’s father was previously the Egypt national team coach and coached his son. He moved to the U.S. when he was 7 and began fencing at 8 and has competed internationally for years, including the world championships in 2017 and ’19.

