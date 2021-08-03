Locals fail to medal in hammer throw; Tatum scores 13 in U.S. win

The U.S. medal drought in the women’s hammer throw continued Tuesday morning as DeAnna Price (Troy High) was the top American finisher in eighth place and Gwen Berry (McCluer High) failed to qualify for the final round.

Price, who is recovering from a foot fracture suffered after the Olympic trials, had her best throw of 73.09 meters on her sixth and final attempt. She was the final qualifier after the first three throws to advance to the final eight competitors.

Anita Wlodarcyzk of Poland won her third consecutive gold medal with a best of 78.48 meters.

Berry did not escape the first three throws, reaching a top distance of 71.35 meters. Berry was in the spotlight after her protest during the national anthem at the trials and promise to protest again if she won a medal.

American Brooke Andersen also failed to advance past the first three throws. The U.S. has not won a medal in the event since its first year for women in 1980.

Price shattered her own American record at the trials with a throw of 80.31 meters and appeared to be in top shape for the Olympics before her injury. But she struggled to return to form in the preliminaries or the final.

