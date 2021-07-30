Mizzou's Schweizer qualifies for 5,000 final; Sauerbrunn helps U.S. to soccer win

Karissa Schweizer (Mizzou) did not qualify automatically but had a good enough time in her heat of the 5,000 meters Friday morning to reach the Olympic final.

Schweizer’s time of 14 minutes 51.34 seconds was seventh in the heat and also the seventh best overall among two heats. The top five in each heat and the five next-best times moved into the final, which will be run Monday at 7:40 a.m. in Tokyo.

Schweizer ran in the middle of the pack throughout the race, inching from 10th after 1,000 meters to ninth after 2,000 and seventh after 3,000. She finished nearly 3.5 seconds behind the heat winner, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

The pace of the heat was extremely fast, especially considering the conditions. The temperature was 81 degrees with 84% humidity.

Schweizer improved considerably over her Olympic trials time of 15:28.11

She is the fifth American woman who qualified for the 5,000 and 10,000 at the Olympics.

Women's soccer

Becky Sauerbrunn (Ladue High) played the entire game on defense Friday morning as the U.S. battled the Netherlands to a 2-2 tie in regulation before winning on penalties in the Olympic quarterfinals.