Price, Berry qualify for Olympics in women's hammer throw

DeAnna Price, who went to Buchanan High in Troy, and Gwen Berry, who went to McCluer High, both secured trips to their second straight Olympics on Saturday, as they finished first and third respectively in the women's hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Price's winning throw of 263 feet, 6 inches, on her fifth throw of the day, beat her own American record of 262-5 set on her third throw, which bettered the U.S. record of 257-10 she had set earlier this year.

Berry's throw of 241-2 on her first try of the day was good enough to get her third, beating by three inches the best throw of fourth-place finisher Janee Kassanavoid.

The other qualifier was Brooke Andersen, whose best throw was 255 feet, 0 inches, 8 1/2 feet behind Price.

Price, who finished in ninth at the 2016 Olympics, now figures to be one of the favorites in Tokyo. Her throw on Saturday is 7 1/2 feet longer than any one in the world has thrown this year. Berry, who like Price threw at Southern Illinois Carbondale, came in 14th at the 2016 Games.

