 Skip to main content
Schweizer finishes middle of the pack in 10,000 final
0 comments

Schweizer finishes middle of the pack in 10,000 final

{{featured_button_text}}
Drake Relays Athletics

Missouri's Karissa Schweizer smiles after winning the women's 5,000 meters at the Drake Relays athletics meet Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Karissa Schweizer, the greatest distance runner in Mizzou history, won six national championships in this decade — one in cross country, three in indoor track and two in outdoor track. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Karissa Schweizer (Mizzou) finished 12th out of 29 runners in the Olympic final of the women's 10,000 meters early Saturday in Tokyo.

Schweizer's time of 31 minutes 19.96 seconds was well off of gold medalist Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who ran 29:55.32.

Schweizer ran with the leaders at the start of the race but dropped behind in difficult conditions because high heat and humidity.

Schweizer finished 11th in the 5,000 earlier in the Olympics.

Basketball

Late Friday, Jayson Tatum scored 19 points and made three of five 3-point shots to help the US beat France 87-82 in the men's basketball gold-medal game. Kevin Durant was high scorer for the US, with 29 points.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: St. Louis Cardinals pitchers are nearing an embarrassing MLB record

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories