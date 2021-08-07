Schweizer finishes middle of the pack in 10,000 final

Karissa Schweizer (Mizzou) finished 12th out of 29 runners in the Olympic final of the women's 10,000 meters early Saturday in Tokyo.

Schweizer's time of 31 minutes 19.96 seconds was well off of gold medalist Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who ran 29:55.32.

Schweizer ran with the leaders at the start of the race but dropped behind in difficult conditions because high heat and humidity.

Schweizer finished 11th in the 5,000 earlier in the Olympics.

Basketball

Late Friday, Jayson Tatum scored 19 points and made three of five 3-point shots to help the US beat France 87-82 in the men's basketball gold-medal game. Kevin Durant was high scorer for the US, with 29 points.

