St. Louis Sports Commission to pursue 2024 Olympic gymnastics trials

Simone Biles warms up on floor exercise

Simone Biles warms up for the floor exercise during the second day of the women's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Dome at America's Center on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

The St. Louis Sports Commission will make a bid to bring the 2024 men’s and women’s gymnastics trials to St. Louis again after drawing a record crowd on the final night of the 2021 trials.

The bid will allow USA Gymnastics to choose between holding the event at the Dome at America’s Center or Enterprise Center, sports commission vice president Chris Roseman said.

Other cities interested in the trials are not known at this time. The event would include several other competitions as well as the USA Gymnastics convention. A decision is expected in early 2023.

The final night of the women’s trials with Simone Biles competing in 2021 had a crowd of 20,815, which is a record for one session.

The sports commission decided less than two months before the trials to move from Enterprise to the dome because of COVID attendance restrictions that were in place at the time. But a loosening of the restrictions allowed for large crowds.

The event also included the USA Gymnastics Championships for acrobatics, rhythmic and trampoline and tumbling. Olympic selections for the rhythmic and trampoline events were held.

The USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show were held in conjunction.

