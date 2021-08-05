 Skip to main content
Tatum and U.S. to play for gold medal
US routs Australia 97-78, to play for more basketball gold

United States's Jayson Tatum (10) shoots around Australia's Jock Landale (13) during men's basketball semifinal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

Jayson Tatum and the U.S. men’s basketball team will play France for the gold medal after the Chaminade High product scored nine points and the Americans ran away from Australia for a 97-78 win early Thursday morning.

The U.S. will play France at 9:30 p.m. Friday in a rematch of their Olympics opener won by France 83-76.

Tatum had nine points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in 19 minutes of play. All of his points came from 3-pointers.

Australia, which beat the U.S. in a pre-Olympics game, opened a six-point lead after the first quarter and led 45-42 at halftime. But the U.S. scored the first 12 points of the third quarter and continued to pull away, outscoring Australia 32-10 in the quarter.

Tatum ranks ninth in points scored in the Olympics with 72 and he is first in blocked shots with seven.

