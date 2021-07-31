Tatum explodes for 27 points as U.S. beats Czech Republic

Jayson Tatum found his shooting and scoring touch in the second half Saturday morning as he scored 27 points to lead the U.S. to a 119-84 win over the Czech Republic in Tokyo.

Tatum (Chaminade High) made 10 of 16 shots, including five of 10 3-pointers as the U.S. blew open a game that was close at halftime. The Boston Celtics guard came off the bench to do all of his damage in 24 minutes.

The next U.S. game will be in the quarterfinals either Monday night or in the early morning Tuesday in St. Louis.

Tatum continued to come off the bench and did little in the first half as the Czech Republic opened a 25-18 lead after one quarter. The U.S. rallied to go ahead 47-43 at halftime.

The Americans began to pull away quickly in the third quarter and went on to outscore the Czech Republic 72-41 in the second half.

Tatum was a plus-32 while he was on the floor. He had struggled with his 3-point shooting in the Olympics but found his touch to bury the opponent and buoy the U.S. into the knockout round.

Get the latest in your inbox! We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.