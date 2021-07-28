 Skip to main content
Tatum scores 14 in U.S. win after showing support for Biles
0 comments

Tatum scores 14 in U.S. win after showing support for Biles

{{featured_button_text}}
US bounces back from Olympic-opening loss, routs Iran 120-66

United States' Jayson Tatum (10) drives to the basket ahead of Iran's Navid Rezaeifar (17) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Charlie Neibergall/Pool Photo via AP)

 Charlie Neibergall

Jayson Tatum was one of six U.S. players to score in double figures early Wednesday morning as the basketball team rebounded from an opening Olympics loss to crush Iran 120-66.

Tatum (Chaminade High) scored 14 points off the bench to finish as the third-leading scorer for the U.S. He made five of 11 shots but continued to struggle from deep, hitting just two of seven 3-pointers.

The game was a rout from the outset, and Tatum contributed five points in his first stint off the bench late in the first quarter as the U.S. built leads of 28-12 after one quarter and 60-30 at halftime.

Tatum added four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 17 minutes.

He also took time Wednesday to show support for Simone Biles on Twitter in response to criticism by talk show host Charlie Kirk.

Tatum wrote: “Is it that hard to be supportive and empathetic to what others are going through? This is someone’s daughter and her health you’re referring to. Wonder if he has kids and how he would feel as a parent someone talking about his kids this way. Cause I’d be DAMNED. Simone is a hero!”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eye On The Tigers: Mizzou thinks it can upgrade at AD, so who is next?

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports