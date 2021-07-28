Tatum scores 14 in U.S. win after showing support for Biles

Jayson Tatum was one of six U.S. players to score in double figures early Wednesday morning as the basketball team rebounded from an opening Olympics loss to crush Iran 120-66.

Tatum (Chaminade High) scored 14 points off the bench to finish as the third-leading scorer for the U.S. He made five of 11 shots but continued to struggle from deep, hitting just two of seven 3-pointers.

The game was a rout from the outset, and Tatum contributed five points in his first stint off the bench late in the first quarter as the U.S. built leads of 28-12 after one quarter and 60-30 at halftime.

Tatum added four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 17 minutes.

He also took time Wednesday to show support for Simone Biles on Twitter in response to criticism by talk show host Charlie Kirk.

Tatum wrote: “Is it that hard to be supportive and empathetic to what others are going through? This is someone’s daughter and her health you’re referring to. Wonder if he has kids and how he would feel as a parent someone talking about his kids this way. Cause I’d be DAMNED. Simone is a hero!”

Get the latest in your inbox! We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.