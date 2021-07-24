Tokyo Olympics opening drew 16.7 million TV viewers in the United States, a 33-year low

Major absences included former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who had wooed the games to Tokyo, and top sponsors, as the event faced strong opposition in COVID-fatigued Japan.

With Tokyo 13 hours ahead of the U.S. east coast, NBC for the first time broadcast the ceremony live in the morning, at 6:55 a.m. EST Friday. NBC’s taped, primetime broadcast began at 7:30 p.m. EST.

In its primetime coverage, NBC acknowledged the pandemic and its toll while presenting the Olympics as a positive event.

“Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” said host Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC News’ “Today” morning show. “There’s nothing like an opening ceremony to really get you excited for the Olympic Games.”

NBCUniversal has aggressively pushed its digital platforms this year, and views the Olympics as a vital driver of subscribers for its Peacock streaming service.

The company plans to air an “unprecedented” 7,000 hours of Olympics coverage across its multiple television networks and Peacock. These include some of the most anticipated events, such as gymnastics and U.S. Men’s basketball, on the streaming platform. It will also stream over 5,500 hours of the Olympics on NBCOlympics.com and its sports app.