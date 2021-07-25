U.S. loses Olympic basketball opener as Tatum scores 9

France outscored the U.S. men’s basketball team 16-2 down the stretch Sunday morning to rally for an 83-76 win in the first game of group play for both teams.

St. Louis native Jayson Tatum (Chaminade High) scored nine points in 24 minutes, making three of nine shots. The Boston Celtics guard was on the bench for most of the final eight minutes, returning to the court for the last 15 seconds with the game out of reach.

The U.S. led by 10 several times, including early in the third quarter. France rallied to lead by six before the U.S. appeared to take control, building a 74-67 advance with 3 minutes 41 seconds remaining.

Tatum, who started the game on the bench, had a plus-minus of plus-2, making him one of two U.S. players on the positive side for the game.

St. Louisan Brad Beal also made the Olympic team but was ruled out after being placed in health and safety protocols.

Jrue Holiday led the U.S. with 19 points.

