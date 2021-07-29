U.S. volleyball, Bartsch-Hackley overcome errors to remain unbeaten

The U.S. women’s volleyball team and Collinsville native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley received their first tests of the Olympics but survived to remain unbeaten with a five-set win over Turkey on Thursday morning.

The U.S. won the first two sets, dropped the next two and eventually pulled out a 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12 win.

Coach Karch Kiraly used his bench more than previous matches and that left Bartsch-Hackley on the sideline for much of the third set and all of the fourth sets.

The 6-foot-3 outside hitter had her least productive match in Tokyo with six kills in 22 attacks, but she was on the court for all three of the sets won by the U.S. She also had five digs.

The U.S. jumped in front in the fifth set, but a sequence of errors, including serve and receiving mistakes by Bartsch-Hackley, allowed Turkey to rally for a 11-10 lead before the U.S. finished strong.

The U.S. will play its next pool game against Russia on Friday at 9:05 p.m.

