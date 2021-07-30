 Skip to main content
U.S. volleyball stumbles in loss to ROC
U.S. volleyball stumbles in loss to ROC

US women's volleyball hands China 2nd straight loss

United States' Jordan Thompson throws a spike during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between China and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

 Frank Augstein

The U.S. women’s volleyball team lost top player Jordan Thompson to an ankle injury and suffered its first loss Friday night against the Russian Olympic Committee 25-20, 25-12, 25-19.

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley (Collinsville High) was ineffective with four kills in 16 attempts and did not play in the third set. 

The loss came after three consecutive opening wins in pool play. ROC improved to 3-1.

The U.S. will next play against Italy, which is unbeaten and defeated ROC in straight sets, Sunday night at 9:05 p.m.

