U.S. volleyball stumbles in loss to ROC

The U.S. women’s volleyball team lost top player Jordan Thompson to an ankle injury and suffered its first loss Friday night against the Russian Olympic Committee 25-20, 25-12, 25-19.

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley (Collinsville High) was ineffective with four kills in 16 attempts and did not play in the third set.

The loss came after three consecutive opening wins in pool play. ROC improved to 3-1.

The U.S. will next play against Italy, which is unbeaten and defeated ROC in straight sets, Sunday night at 9:05 p.m.

