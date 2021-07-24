 Skip to main content
U.S. women rebound with win as Sauerbrunn becomes a reserve
U.S. women rebound with win as Sauerbrunn becomes a reserve

Portugal US Soccer

St. Louisan Becky Sauerbrunn, U.S. women's national soccer team captain, says "the Olympics are a very big deal, but we’re going in with the same mindset we go into every game with and that’s just to win.” 

 David J. Phillip, AP photo

The U.S. women’s soccer team rebounded from an opening loss at the Olympics by defeating New Zealand 6-1 on Saturday morning as St. Louis native Becky Sauerbrunn took on a reserve role for the game.

The U.S. scored twice in the first half and built a 3-0 lead before New Zealand got on the scoreboard. The U.S. was the recipient of two own goals and emerged plus-2 in scoring in its two games.

Sauerbrunn (Ladue High), a three-time Olympian, started the opening game but didn’t see the field against New Zealand.

The U.S. will play next on Tuesday against Australia at 3 a.m. St. Louis time.

