U.S. women rebound with win as St. Louis native Sauerbrunn becomes a reserve

The U.S. women’s soccer team rebounded from an opening loss at the Olympics by defeating New Zealand 6-1 on Saturday morning as St. Louis native Becky Sauerbrunn took on a reserve role for the game.

The U.S. scored twice in the first half and built a 3-0 lead before New Zealand got on the scoreboard. The U.S. was the recipient of two own goals and emerged plus-2 in scoring in its two games.

Sauerbrunn (Ladue High), a three-time Olympian, started the opening game but didn’t see the field against New Zealand.

The U.S. will play next on Tuesday against Australia at 3 a.m. St. Louis time.

