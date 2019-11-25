Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Ozuna congratulated after scoring 13th run in NLDS Game 5

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna is congratulated by teammates after he scored the 13th run of the game in the third inning on a single by Paul DeJong during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Are the Cardinals seriously looking to re-sign Marcell Ozuna, or planning to replace him from inside the organization?

GOOLD: They're open to re-signing Ozuna. I wouldn't call them aggressive at this point. They're more on the outside of those talks, looking in, watching them move, and knowing that the agent will come back to them for a final offer if necessary.

The Reds appear more aggressive at this point, and the Cardinals would be happy to get the draft pick.

They have advertised how they're comfortable sticking with what they have in the outfield, but they're looking at other options, via trade. Maybe a free agent here or there.