QUESTION: Are the Cardinals seriously looking to re-sign Marcell Ozuna, or planning to replace him from inside the organization?
GOOLD: They're open to re-signing Ozuna. I wouldn't call them aggressive at this point. They're more on the outside of those talks, looking in, watching them move, and knowing that the agent will come back to them for a final offer if necessary.
The Reds appear more aggressive at this point, and the Cardinals would be happy to get the draft pick.
They have advertised how they're comfortable sticking with what they have in the outfield, but they're looking at other options, via trade. Maybe a free agent here or there.