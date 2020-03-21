ONCE MORE, WITH FEELING: CRITICIZING THE PISCOTTY DEAL

QUESTION: With Munoz's departure, 'Mo' rightfully is receiving criticism for the Piscotty deal. I understand why Mo made the trade -- to allow Piscotty to be closer to his ailing mother. But, why couldn't the Cardinals have just put Piscotty on some type of reserve status, and then brought him back? I know Piscotty hasn't played all that great with the A's, but he'd be better than Fowler.
GORDO: Realistically, Piscotty was not going to quit playing entirely and sit on an inactive list while dealing with his mother's illness. The trade allowed him to continue his career closer to home. Ideally the Cardinals should have gained more back in that trade -- although Yairo Munoz became a handy player here.
The Cardinals were not ready to hand him an everyday job, as he clearly wanted. But had he been willing to compete like everybody else he could have earned a big role on this year's team. He showed up in top shape and played well early. Given his speed and ability to play anywhere on the field, he could logged outfield time if O'Neill and Bader continued to swing and miss.
I question the decision to just release him when he walked away. It's not like this franchise is so deep that it can just fritter away assets.