ONCE MORE WITH FEELING: WHY NOT JOC PEDERSON?
Cardinals Dodgers Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson, right, scores on a double by Justin Turner as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner stands at the plate during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 Mark J. Terrill

QUESTION: Not saying Joc Pederson is the answer for the outfield, but I still don't understand why the front office is averse to getting a potent LH bat -- even if he never plays against LH pitching. So, what's the real problem with trading for a guy who could still play 70% of the time. Wouldn't that be pretty ideal when coupled with some rookie RH outfield bats to play a day or two a week against LH pitchers?

GOOLD: Clearly it's the asking price. I'm not sure how else to say it. It would be pretty ideal, but two things are really unclear publicly at this point -- how eager the Dodgers were to trade him, and what the Dodgers were demanding in return. You'll notice a trade hasn't happened yet, so both of those things are very, very, very much in question.

I have been able to get some clarity on this from the Cardinals point of view and I'll reiterate that they didn't see him as the everyday player they would prefer to get. What that tells us is the asking price was such that the Cardinals felt they could get an everyday player for the same, or for less.

Sports