ONE AND DONE WITH THE EXPANDED POSTSEASON

QUESTION: If MLB really does switch to winning percentage for the postseason, how is it going to make sense out of a team that played 60 games missing the cut because of a team with a slightly better percentage that played 50 games or less?
BENFRED: My guess? Tell that team that missed out: "Tough luck."
Remember, the postseason is expanded for 2020. The 30-team league will have more than half (16) of its teams in the postseason. So, there should be less griping about winning percentage being the deciding factor because of that. If your team can't be in the top half of the league's winning percentage, does it deserve to make the playoffs? I say no, emphatically.
I know this expanded postseason is a one-time thing (for now) but it has to stop after this crazy coronavirus-altered season. We can't have the baseball postseason turn into the college football bowl season, where there are .500 football teams playing in no-name bowls. The 162-game season is too long to diminish like that.
Back to 2020. I can see there being a good debate about how many games make a legitimate season, especially because a 60-game season is not really legitimate to begin with. Fifty games, to me, is the lowest you could -- if all other teams play 60. But if other teams have pauses, and it becomes a league-wide mess, all bets are off.
Another thing to consider, and it's important. The league is incentivized to make every team playing feel like it has a chance to make the postseason. Why? Because teams that don't have anything to play for are less likely to follow the proper protocols, which would increase the chance of outbreaks, and a canceled season.
