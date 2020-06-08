ONE CUT TOO MANY?

QUESTION: Was there a player or players that you felt should have stayed on the Cardinals' minor league roster, and not let go in the previous weeks?
GOOLD: Walker Robbins (shown above, in 2015) intrigued because he was one of the picks where the Cardinals were going for big upside, possible power, and then he started to show it -- but not as an outfielder, as a reinvented lefty. Will be interesting to see who picks him up.
Chris Ellis deserves a chance with another organization, that's for sure. He was a Rule 5 pick and that could have worked out better for him than one appearance with KC. He'll get that chance now.
