ONE CUT TOO MANY?
0 comments

ONE CUT TOO MANY?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Walker Robbins

Cardinals draft pick Walker Robbins, from Leakesville, Miss., is shown during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game last August in San Diego. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Was there a player or players that you felt should have stayed on the Cardinals' minor league roster, and not let go in the previous weeks?

GOOLD: Walker Robbins (shown above, in 2015) intrigued because he was one of the picks where the Cardinals were going for big upside, possible power, and then he started to show it -- but not as an outfielder, as a reinvented lefty. Will be interesting to see who picks him up.

Chris Ellis deserves a chance with another organization, that's for sure. He was a Rule 5 pick and that could have worked out better for him than one appearance with KC. He'll get that chance now.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports