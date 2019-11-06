COMMENT: The Cardinals put themselves in a hole with these aging player contracts. This is mentioned daily on this site. However, the culprit behind these stupid moves seems untouchable. Just amputate the bad tissue and move on instead of complaining about the pain.
BENFRED: Are you advocating for the cutting of ties with the aging players, or with the front office members that signed those deals? Hard to tell here. If this is another Fire-Mozeliak post, that's fine, but I'll repeat what I've said often — it's not happening any time soon, and especially not after the Cardinals reclaimed the division and reached the NLCS.
The Cardinals have their manager. They have a revitalized defense. They have good pitching led by a young ace. They are not in nearly as bad of shape as some make it seem, but they do face a challenge. They've got a good chunk of money tied up in aging guys who didn't perform as well as hoped last season, and some the last two seasons.
They've gotta find a way to address that, or navigate around that if they want to improve. Or, they have to find a way to get more from those players.