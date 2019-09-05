QUESTION: Considering how high the expectations were for this team going into the season, would you consider the loss to Wyoming the worst loss ever for a Mizzou football team, or the biggest upset?
MATTER: It's on the short list. Yes, it was on the road. Yes, it's an unconventional place to play. Yes, season openers are tricky. Yes, elevation, altitude, 7,220 feet, yadda, yadda, yadda.
But the Tigers were favored by 18 points. Nobody outside of the Wyoming locker room gave Wyoming a chance. The media who cover Wyoming expected a big Missouri win. Folks around town in Cheyenne and Laramie expected a Missouri win. I've been covering Mizzou since the late 1990s. I'd put this one in the company of 2004 Troy and 2014 Indiana. In hindsight, that was a good Troy team with an NFL superstar on defense in DeMarcus Ware. Urban Meyer's Bowling Green teams that beat Missouri in 2001 and 2002 were better than MU - or at the very least on par with the talent Missouri had in Pinkel's first two years. Odom was a rookie coach still trying to figure out what he had in 2016 when Middle Tennessee won in Columbia.
All of those were bad losses, but not like this one Saturday.