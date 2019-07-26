BENFRED'S TAKE: Zack Wheeler has been either bad, or injured. Pass. And unless Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen changes his tune, Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard are not available. Or are they?
The most recent reports/rumors suggest Syndergaard might actually be on the trade block. The 26-year-old righthander would be a bounce-back candidate, considering he is in the midst of a career-worst season. His record reads 7-5 with a 4.33 ERA, which is up from a 3.21 career average. Thor is under contract through the 2021 season, meaning he would be available to his new team one season longer than trade candidates Mike Minor and Marcus Stroman. That also increases the asking price. The team that lands Syndergaard would have to have the trade chips to secure him and the pitching expertise to fix his erratic season in time for the playoff push.