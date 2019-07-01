COMMENT: The biggest mistake the Cardinals continue to make is keeping Matt Carpenter. How many players has he blocked from getting a shot at the MLB roster? The Cardinals' stubbornness in regard to Carpenter has been the biggest ball and chain for this team the past few years.
COMMISH: There is no sugar-coating Carpenter's performance for the first half of the season. There is another half. And his career statistics, including those of last year, say he will have three good months. Those could be the next three.
Follow-up: Blind loyalty to Carpenter for 2½ more seasons will keep this club from reaching the postseason. Playing him every day when he can’t hit is like playing Wong every day if he were continuously making errors.
COMMISH: Carpenter's most important half-season of his career is coming up. He can still be on the clock even though he has an extension. Carpenter has to prove he belongs in the lineup, just as Wong would. Or pretty much everybody else at this stage.
... This clearly is "pile on Carpenter" day in the chat. He does not have a free pass, as recent events have proven. He will play if he produces. If he doesn't, he won't play as much.