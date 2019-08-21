QUESTION: If you could pick any player in the NHL not named Connor McDavid to build your team around, who would it be?
GORDO: I'd go with Nathan MacKinnon. He is explosive and he just keeps firing pucks. He was born for today's game. While other coaches are too cute for their own good, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar elected to bundle his top guys together and play the heck out of them in offensive scenarios. (Ken Hitchcock did the same last season in Edmonton, which is why Draisaitl and McDavid went nuts.) Still, what MacKinnon has done is impressive.