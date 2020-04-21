ONE PROBLEM WITH THE JORDAN DOCUMENTARY
ONE PROBLEM WITH THE JORDAN DOCUMENTARY

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 1988, file photo, Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan, right, is all smiles after he signed a new contract with the NBA basketball team as general manager Jerry Krause looks on during a news conference in Chicago, Ill. Krause, the executive behind the Bulls' six NBA titles, has died, the team announced Tuesday, March 21, 2017. He was 77. (AP Photo/Mark Elias, File)

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on "The Last Dance" Michael Jordan documentary so far?

BENFRED: One thing disappointed me. I think it's kind of a shame how Jerry Krause (above, with Jordan in 1988) is being treated. He's dead, and unable to defend himself. His moves helped make that team win six championships -- and the discussion after the first two episodes was all about how he pulled the rug out from beneath the Bulls. What? Maybe they would have had seven or more if he played things differently. But maybe they would have had zero if they played things differently, too. Just feels like he's an easy punching bag, and I'm not sure that's fair.

How have the Bulls done without him? How has MJ done since his transition to the front office? His warts could have been covered without making him The Bad Guy. Feels cheap to me. 

Sports