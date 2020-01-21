ONE REASON FOR ROOTING AGAINST THE CHIEFS

QUESTION: What was your opinion on the Blues social media pages promoting the Chiefs, a franchise that voted for the Rams to leave St. Louis?
BENFRED: Nice to know some out there remember how the Chiefs leadership voted. Good recall.
I don't speak for the Blues and have learned to step out of the social-media ombudsman role, but I'll offer this -- I think it was more related to the Chiefs players who came over to support the Blues during the Cup run. Mahomes and Kelce showed up and drank beers on the big screen. Yippee.
Personally, I would rather see the Blues and Cardinals give some more love to the BattleHawks. The BattleHawks had a table at Winter Warm-Up this weekend, trying to build support and meet folks.
Didn't see one for the Chiefs.
And another thing about the Chiefs trying to increase their footprint in St. Louis. They haven't really tried beyond getting games on TV. They're certainly getting a bigger fan base because of the Rams departure and because of their success, but it's not like they are working for more fans in St. Louis.
I'm not a Chiefs basher. My childhood team growing up. I've got family in KC. Thrilled for Coach Reid and for my dear friends at the Star who get to cover this thing. But let's not reverse engineer a narrative that the Chiefs did a thing to help St. Louis keep its team or have attempted to recruit former Rams fans since. Because neither are true.
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has said he didn't want the Rams to leave, but his track record shows he was the only member of the six-person NFL committee on relocation to vote against suggesting the Chargers and Raiders should share a stadium in Carson.