QUESTION: It's interesting that the NHL promotes 2 different games. The regular season is fast and high skilled, while the playoffs feature more heavy checking (which doesn't get called in the postseason). The Blues are built for the playoffs, so even if they finish in 8th place, they can win it. Do you think that’s weird -- two different games?
TOM T.: The Blues do play a playoff style year-round, which will probably bore us to tears at some point in the regular season when we'd all rather see the Tampa Bay Lightning go flying up and down the ice. But all sports change in the postseason. I can see the Cardinals game as I chat and at one point, the Cardinals bunted a runner along and the broadcasters noted that they were handling this like it was a postseason game, where you play for every run. When the intensity changes, the game changes.