ONE VOTE TO LET PETRO GO
Blues fight for the cup in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final

Boston's Brad Marchand trips Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

COMMENT: Let Petro go. I see more long-term organizational damage occurring by having to make trades or buying out Steen in order to find the money to sign Pietrangelo. I don't want to see Petro as a shadow of his former self in the final two years of his contract, similar to what happened to David Backes.

TOM T.: This will be the issue with Pietrangelo: Do the Blues give him extra years to keep the AAV down? It seems like they will almost have to. I think Pietrangelo will age better than Backes, so I think he'll be a valuable player for a bigger percentage of his contract.

Another issue with Pietrangelo now is whether he takes a shorter term contract, one or two years, and then looks for a bigger one after that. Though had there been no coronavirus, this would have been the ideal time to cash in. I'm not sure he's at the peak of his game, but he's got to be pretty close to it.

